Punjab Roadways, Punbus, PRTC workers demand regular jobs

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, September 2

Employees of the Punjab Roadways, Punbus and Punjab Roadways Transport Corporation (PRTC) working on a contract basis organised a gate rally in front of the local roadway workshop here

on Friday. They were seeking fulfilment of their current demands.

A call to hold the protest was given by the Punjab Roadways, Punbus, PRTC Contract Workers’ Union.

Addressing on the occasion, Satnam Singh Tur, president of the local depot branch of the union, and other leaders condemned the state government for not responding to their demands being raised over past few years. The leaders warned of intensifying their agitation in case their genuine demands were not met soon.

Their demands include regularisation of the services of the employees working on contract, reinstatement of the employees removed on one or another pretext, introducing new buses by the roadways department, recruitment of staff on a permanent basis, etc. The employees also organised a gate rally in the workshop of the roadways in Patti.

#Punbus #punjab roadways #tarn taran