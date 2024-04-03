Sessions judge flags off van to spread legal awareness

Tribune News Service

Gurdaspur, April 2

District and Sessions Judge, Gurdaspur, Rajinder Aggarwal on Tuesday flagged off a mobile van which will spread legal awareness in villages of this border district.

Aggarwal is also the Chairman of the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA).

The van toured Bakshiwal, Bhikhariwal and Maur villages here on Tuesday. It will cover a total of 40 villages by April 12. An advocate and a para legal volunteer will accompany the van every day. Both will inform villagers about the legal services they are entitled to.

Also present on the occasion were Sumit Bhalla, Civil Judge (Senior Division) and Secretary of the DLSA, Parminder Singh Rai, Additional District and Sessions Judge, Rajesh Ahluwalia, Chief Judicial Magistrate, and Madan Lal, Civil Judge (Senior Division).

The van will basically spread awareness about the various schemes of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA), including those pertaining to free legal aid, compensation scheme for women victims and survivors of sexual assault, Punjab victim compensation scheme, legal services to victims of acid attack, legal services to differently-abled children, legal services to senior citizens, eradication of the drug menace scheme, child-friendly legal services to children and their protection.

