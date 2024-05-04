Traversing 13 segments on cycle for voter awareness

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 3

Sunam-based Manmohan Singh (30) is making a contribution to the festival of democracy by cycling for electoral awareness in view of the 2024 General Election.

Beginning his journey from Sangrur, he pedalled 400 km in four days to reach Amritsar today where he was received by the SVEEP team at the District Administrative Complex. Embarking on a mission to generate awareness among voters about enrollment, ethical voting, and exercising their franchise during the Lok Sabha elections on June 1, Manmohan Singh, who will be covering all 13 Lok Sabha constituencies of Punjab on a bicycle, is a man on a mission.

“It is very important for voters to realise that they have the most important role to play in elections. This is our chance to exercise our constitutional powers and we need to do it right, without any prejudice, bias or vested interests,” he shared as he met officials of the district SVEEP team. He said his purpose was to inspire voters to exercise their right to vote in all 13 Lok Sabha constituencies of Punjab.

Earlier, Manmohan Singh completed a journey of around 3,700 km from Srinagar to Kanyakumari in 19 days and covered 1,990 km from Sunam to Leh-Ladakh in 13 days on cycle. An avid cyclist, he said today they went to the Heritage Street, Jallianwala Bagh and Government Senior Secondary School (Boys) at Kot Baba Deep Singh and interacted with voters.

SVEEP activities in-charge and Additional Deputy Commissioner (Urban Development) Nikas Kumar received Manmohan Singh. He expressed gratitude towards Manmohan Singh for undertaking this journey to create electoral awareness. Calling it a public welfare exercise, ADC Kumar said, “The initiative of Manmohan Singh is commendable. Such people are the pillars of our society, who are trying their best to give good guidance to the entire society.”

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Democracy #Sangrur