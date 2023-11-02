Two murder cases solved within 10 days, 8 nabbed

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 1

The city police cracked two murder cases that rocked the city in past week. The police arrested a total of eight persons in connection with these two cases.

Rakesh Kumar, a bhajan Singer, was shot dead and a trader was shot at by the same gang during robbery bids on October 27. Similarly, a youth identified as Aditya Kumar was stabbed to death on the Fatehgarh Churian road by two youths on October 25.

In the first instance, the police have arrested six persons. They were identified as Sahil of Katra Bhai Sant Singh, Beri Gate; Himanshu Luthra of Beri Gate; Suraj of area near Nure Shah Dargah, Islambad; Shivam of Akash Avenue, Kot Khalsa; Harjinder Singh of Mohalla Nure Shah; and Danish Gill of Lohgarh Gate.

Addressing mediapersons, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Prabhjot Singh Virk said bhajan singer Rakesh Kumar (39) of Islamabad area along with Avinash Kumar, who used to perform jagrans, were going to perform in a programme at Dayanand Nagar when they were intercepted by a gang of robbers on the Maqbool road.

They tried to snatch his bag suspecting that it contained valuables or cash. When Rakesh confronted them, they shot him in the chest killing him on the spot. The same gang shot at Gaurav Kumar, a readymade garment trader of walled city area, who suffered a gunshot injury on his face. He along with his friend Nikhil was returning home from a hotel when they fired at him and snatched his cash.

He said the police recovered a .32 bore pistol, three bullets and a bike from their possession. The weapon was used in both the crime. He said one of the suspects, Suraj, was wanted in another robbery case registered by the police in September. He was arrested in that case also.

The ADCP said during a probe, the police first arrested Sahil of Katra Bhai Sant Singh and his interrogation led to the arrest of other accomplices in the crime. Earlier, the gang had robbed a hotel manager of Rs 9 lakh.

Meanwhile, the Sadar police, headed by SHO Amandeep Singh, cracked the Aditya’s murder case. Aditya was stabbed to death by two persons when he was returning after watching Dasehra-related events on the Fatehgarh Churian road here on October 25.

They were identified as Sony of Ranjit Vihar, Loharka Road and Rohin Kumar of Baba Deep Singh Colony, Fatehgarh Churian road. The police had recovered the sharp-edged weapon used in the crime.