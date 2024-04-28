Woman ends life, husband booked

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 27

A married woman, identified as Mandeep Kaur, allegedly committed suicide at Gaddaryada village falling under the Mattewal police station here. She was perturbed over alleged physical harassment by her husband, who is allegedly an addict.

Following statement of Sukhwinder Singh, victim’s father, the police have booked her husband Jatinder Singh of Kotla Saraf village in Batala on charges of abetment to suicide.

Sukhwinder Singh told the police that her daughter Mandeep Kaur was married to Jatinder Singh around 10 years ago. The couple had two children from the marriage. He alleged Jatinder used to thrash the victim under the influence of drugs. He used to harass his daughter and forced her to commit suicide.

ASI Kuldeep Singh said a case under Section 306 of IPC was registered in this connection and raids were on to arrest him.

