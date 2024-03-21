Woman Nambardar among 3 held in land grab case of IFS officer

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, March 20

Civil Lines police have arrested three persons including a Nambardar in connection with the land grab of an IFS officer Rachita Bhandari. The police booked six persons in the case in January-end this year following the recommendations of the DC after a probe by a sub-divisional magistrate.

Besides Nambardar Rupinder Kaur, the police have arrested James Hans, the witness and Narain Singh, who provided the stamp paper for the registry of the said property. Among others who were booked included Ashwani Kumar Ashu, deed writer and Sher Singh, unknown seller of the property. A case under Section 419, 420, 467, 468, 471 and 120-B of IPC, read with Section 82 of the Indian Registration Act, 1908 was registered against them.

The complainant Sudha Bhandari, mother of the IFS officer, had lodged a complaint with the Deputy Commissioner in December 2023. The land was located in Haer village on Airport road here. He had marked a probe to the Sub-Divisional Magistrate-2 in this connection. The SDM submitted his report to the DC on January 4 while recommending registration of an FIR under the Indian Registration Act, 1908 and other relevant provisions of the IPC.

The DC had also written to the Financial Commissioner Revenue (FCR) for investigating the role of Sub-registrar-3 in the fraudulent land deal. Varinder Singh Khosa, Assistant Commissioner of Police said that raids were on to nab the remaining three accomplices in the case.

