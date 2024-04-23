2 sisters die in slum fire in Bathinda

Tribune News Service

Sukhmeet Bhasin

Bathinda, April 23

Two sisters were killed and several others were injured in a massive fire that broke out in about 20 slums in Bathinda in Punjab on Tuesday morning.

After receiving information from the locals, fire tenders reached the spot in Oriya colony. It took three hours to douse the flames.

On learning about the incident, Aam Aadmi Party MLA Jagroop Singh Gill reached the spot. He promised to provide all possible help to the affected families.

Gill also announced Rs 25 lakh to the families of the deceased and rehabilitation of these families, and Rs 25,000 each to the families for the damage of their goods.

Jeetmohinder Singh Sidhu who is the Congress candidate from Bathinda also reached the spot.

Dayanand, a local resident of the slum, said that the fire broke out at around 4 in the morning. There was an uproar among the people living. Most of them were sleeping due to which they caught fire.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the fire broke out in a house where cooking was underway.

