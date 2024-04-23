2 sisters die in slum fire in Bathinda

Sukhmeet Bhasin
Bathinda, April 23
Two sisters were killed and several others were injured in a massive fire that broke out in about 20 slums in Bathinda in Punjab on Tuesday morning.
After receiving information from the locals, fire tenders reached the spot in Oriya colony. It took three hours to douse the flames.
On learning about the incident, Aam Aadmi Party MLA Jagroop Singh Gill reached the spot. He promised to provide all possible help to the affected families.
Gill also announced Rs 25 lakh to the families of the deceased and rehabilitation of these families, and Rs 25,000 each to the families for the damage of their goods.
Jeetmohinder Singh Sidhu who is the Congress candidate from Bathinda also reached the spot.
Dayanand, a local resident of the slum, said that the fire broke out at around 4 in the morning. There was an uproar among the people living. Most of them were sleeping due to which they caught fire.
Preliminary investigation revealed that the fire broke out in a house where cooking was underway.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Congress nominee's ‘Constitution forced on Goa’ remarks invite PM’s ire; BJP files complaint
A defiant Fernandes says he is ready for a debate on his con...
'My mother's mangalsutra was sacrificed for this country'; Priyanka Gandhi's blistering attack on PM
Priyanka was referring to Modi's allegations that the Congre...
Excise policy case: Arvind Kejriwal, Kavitha to remain in jail as Delhi court extends their judicial custody till May 7
They were produced before the court through video conference...
Misleading advertisements: Supreme Court turns heat on IMA; poses questions on alleged unethical conduct of its members
A Bench led by Justice Hima Kohli expands scope of hearing a...
Why is Prime Minister Narendra Modi building on ‘M’ factor, is low voter turnout in Phase 1 the reason?
Attacking the Congress using the ‘M’—manifesto, ‘mangalsutra...