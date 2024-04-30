3 Russian firms to provide insurance cover to oil tankers

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 29

Three Russian companies have received approval from India to provide marine insurance cover to tankers, according to a Directorate General of Shipping order.

The three Russian companies are Alfastrakhovanie PCL, Sogaz Insurance and VSK Insurance. Earlier, Russia's fourth largest insurer Ingosstrakh had received approval from the government to provide marine insurance cover to oil tankers. The approval will facilitate tankers carrying Russian crude oil to India.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Russia