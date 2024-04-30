3 Russian firms to provide insurance cover to oil tankers

New Delhi, April 29
Three Russian companies have received approval from India to provide marine insurance cover to tankers, according to a Directorate General of Shipping order.
The three Russian companies are Alfastrakhovanie PCL, Sogaz Insurance and VSK Insurance. Earlier, Russia's fourth largest insurer Ingosstrakh had received approval from the government to provide marine insurance cover to oil tankers. The approval will facilitate tankers carrying Russian crude oil to India.
