FM Sitharaman exhorts India Inc to open up their purse for sustained growth

Budget presented on February 1 proposes that the concessional 15 per cent corporate tax rate would be available for one more year till March 2024 for newly incorporated manufacturing units

FM Sitharaman exhorts India Inc to open up their purse for sustained growth

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks during a post-budget interaction with Confederation of Indian Industry National Council, in New Delhi, on Saturday, February 5, 2022. PTI

PTI

New Delhi, February 5

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday exhorted India Inc to take advantage of announcements made in Budget and “quickly” step up capex so that the virtuous cycle of investment gathers momentum.

Addressing members of CII, she said increase in capex in the Budget was done with twin objectives of supporting sustained growth and crowd in private investment.

She asserted that this is the right time for investment and industry should not lose this opportunity.

“Post the pandemic with all the reshuffling happening, reset happening in the ways in which you do your business and also with that step of October 2019 in which that one condition was please start reducing by March 2023 is also now extended by one more year,” she said.

The Budget 2022-23 presented on February 1 proposed that the concessional 15 per cent corporate tax rate would be available for one more year till March 2024 for newly incorporated manufacturing units.

The government in September 2019 slashed corporate tax rate for companies that do not avail of any tax incentive, to 22 per cent. New manufacturing companies have to pay at an even lower corporate tax rate of 15 per cent.

The government slashed corporate tax rate to provide incentive for the private sector to ramp up investment which was muted for last few years. However, this got further aggravated with the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Stressing that many sectors have been opened up, she said, there are immense opportunities in the sunrise sectors and New Age sectors like bulk drugs vaccines, and genome.

“Do sit back and calmly take a call. India needs all the expansion in capacity and it is that which is going to kick off the virtuous cycle.

“I would just want to green flag those areas before you and call upon the industry to quickly join and help the virtuous cycle to gain traction. The government has not given up its investment in infrastructure and that’s going to have a bearing on the core industries directly and soon,” she said.

The government has hiked public investment by as much as 35.4 per cent to Rs 7.5 lakh crore or 2.9 per cent of the GDP in the Budget 2023-24.

She urged industry not to lose this opportunity for India to reach a higher level of industrialization and manufacturing in India.

The global arena is getting opened up where global value chains are not going to be concentrated in one geography but are relocating to countries with rule of law and English speaking people.

“India fits into that very well and industry should take advantage of this global shift,” she added.

Speaking on the issue of rural distress, she said, that the same was being addressed in multiple ways. The budget has enabled access to tractors and other farm equipment through rentals as well as making credit available.

The government has ensured availability of nutrients and fertilisers at affordable prices, despite the increase in global prices, she said, adding, multiple welfare schemes have provided support for housing, cooking gas, electricity, healthcare etc.

Responding to the lower allocation to MNREGA as compared to the revised estimates of last year, she clarified that the Budget allocation this year has been pegged at the allocation last year, and as the scheme is demand driven, higher allocation would be provided as per the demand.

The Finance Minister said there is need to be watchful of the increases in interest rates in developed countries and the high commodity prices.

On the privatisation of the two public sector banks and one general insurance company, as suggested in last year’s Budget, she said the government is committed to taking forward the announced privatisations.

#union budget

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
J & K Exclusive

Delimitation Commission proposes major changes in Jammu and Kashmir constituencies

2
Himachal

Holiday in Shimla today after roads blocked due to heavy snowfall

3
Punjab Election

We need someone 'honest' at top in Punjab: Navjot Singh Sidhu

4
Entertainment

Video: Hrithik Roshan's rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad hides face with hair as actor holds her hand in public

5
Nation

Earthquake of 5.7 magnitude hits Jammu and Kashmir

6
Nation

Punjab and Haryana HC grants interim anticipatory bail to 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' actor Munmun Dutta

7
Punjab

Punjab polls: Congress CM's face to decide whether 60 contestants become MLAs, says Navjot Sidhu

8
Diaspora

Did Canada truck protesters smash windows, threaten reporters and abuse racial minorities in Ottawa?

9
Punjab

Would have been surprised had it been the other way around: Manish Tiwari on absence from Punjab Congress star list

10
Entertainment

Lata Mangeshkar not doing well, put back on ventilator: Doctor

Don't Miss

View All
Video clips, memes questioning leaders’ work trend online
Punjab Election

Video clips, memes questioning Punjab leaders' work trend online

PUNJAB POLL: Taking election fight to the skies
Bathinda

On Basant Panchami, parties take Punjab election fight to the skies

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' trailer: Alia Bhatt as fierce mafia queen commands the screen
Entertainment

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' trailer: Alia Bhatt as fierce mafia queen commands the screen

Kasauli, Solan, Barog, Dagshai get season’s first snow
Himachal

Kasauli, Solan, Barog, Dagshai get season's first snow

Had it not been for this condition that cricketer Ravi Shastri put on Amrita Singh, she wouldn’t have married Saif Ali Khan
Entertainment

Ravi Shastri and Amrita Singh wanted to get married, but after condition put by cricketer, she ended up dating Vinod Khanna and marrying Saif

Chandigarh: Rain likely today
Chandigarh

Chandigarh continues to receive rain

Aam Aadmi contestant from Mohali Kulwant Singh richest in election fray
Punjab PUNJAB POLL 2022

Aam Aadmi Party contestant from Mohali Kulwant Singh richest in election fray

As guns fall silent, tourists flock to Suchetgarh border
J & K

As guns fall silent, tourists flock to Suchetgarh International Border

Top Stories

CM's face to decide whether 60 contestants become MLAs: Navjot Sidhu

Punjab polls: Congress CM's face to decide whether 60 contestants become MLAs, says Navjot Sidhu

Sidhu said he did not leave the BJP and joined the Congress ...

Rahul Gandhi to announce Congress CM face on Sunday

Rahul Gandhi to announce Congress CM face on Sunday

He will address a virtual rally from Ludhiana at 2 pm

Delimitation Commission proposes major changes in J&K constituencies

Delimitation Commission proposes major changes in Jammu and Kashmir constituencies

Baramulla gets two new constituencies - Kunzer and Tangmarg ...

Jolts of earthquake felt in Kashmir, Noida and other areas

Earthquake of 5.7 magnitude hits Jammu and Kashmir

Minaret of famous Kashmir shrine tilted by jolt

Would have been surprised had it been the other way round: Manish Tiwari on absence from Punjab Congress star list

Would have been surprised had it been the other way around: Manish Tiwari on absence from Punjab Congress star list

Former president Pranab Mukherjee’s son Abhijit terms the de...

Cities

View All

‘Environment should be a key poll issue in state’

‘Environment should be a key poll issue in Punjab’

Navjot Sidhu’s animosity towards Hindus behind their exodus from Congress: Bikram Majithia

SGPC flays removal of Sikh general Hari Singh Nalwa's statue in Pakistan's Haripur

Sanyukt Samaj Morcha candidates fail to get much response from people

Triangular contest on most seats in Amritsar district

PUNJAB POLL: Taking election fight to the skies

On Basant Panchami, parties take Punjab election fight to the skies

Amid din, campaign songs catch voters' fancy in Punjab

SAD vows revamp of village infra in Punjab

Missing man’s body found in sack with limbs tied at Pinjore

Missing Himachal man's body found in sack with limbs tied at Pinjore

At 13°C, Friday was the second coldest day of February in Chandigarh in past 11 years

Chandigarh: No walk-ins, GMCH, PGI rely on tele-consultation for now

Probe relief to accused denied bail by courts: High Court

Rain lays bare state of roads in Zirakpur

Controversial JNU VC M Jagadesh Kumar appointed UGC chief

Controversial JNU VC M Jagadesh Kumar appointed UGC chief

Delhi Law graduate held for duping over 200 people

ED arrests Punjab CM Channi’s nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey

ED arrests Punjab CM Channi's nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey

94 candidates in fray from nine seats of Jalandhar dist

SAD, AAP protest outside ED office in Jalandhar

Constituency watch: Chabbewal

Illegal mining unabated on Sutlej riverbed in Phillaur

3 succumb, 153 fresh cases

3 succumb, 153 fresh cases in Ludhiana

Ludhiana: Three of auto snatchers' gang nabbed

Ludhiana: 20 candidates withdraw their nomination papers

Deploy women teachers on poll duty near their places, EC urged

Turncoats hog limelight in Ludhiana electoral scene

Cops on ‘dummy’ postings to hoodwink EC shifted

Punjab cops on 'dummy' postings to hoodwink EC shifted

Patiala civic body property tax collections cross Rs 13-cr mark

Students, teachers want educational institutes opened

Punjabi poetry book released