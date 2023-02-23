Israel hails investment by Adani Group

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 22

Israel’s Ambassador Naor Gilon has said Tel Aviv welcomed Adani Group’s plans to invest in more projects in Israel on a day when shares of all 10 of the beleaguered group’s listed firms fell sharply.

In all, the Adani Group companies suffered a combined erosion of Rs 51,294.04 crore in their market valuation on Wednesday. Israel’s Ambassador said his country’s handing over of the strategic port of Haifa to the Adani Group is a reflection of the trust that it has on India. “It was a very important move from our point of view because Haifa Port is our strategic asset. Adani Group has the potential to make the Haifa Port the port it needs to be and to increase trade between Israel and India,” he said.

Gautam Adani had recently flown to Israel and attended a ceremony at the Haifa port which was recently acquired by the conglomerate.