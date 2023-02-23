Israel hails investment by Adani Group

New Delhi, February 22
Israel’s Ambassador Naor Gilon has said Tel Aviv welcomed Adani Group’s plans to invest in more projects in Israel on a day when shares of all 10 of the beleaguered group’s listed firms fell sharply.
In all, the Adani Group companies suffered a combined erosion of Rs 51,294.04 crore in their market valuation on Wednesday. Israel’s Ambassador said his country’s handing over of the strategic port of Haifa to the Adani Group is a reflection of the trust that it has on India. “It was a very important move from our point of view because Haifa Port is our strategic asset. Adani Group has the potential to make the Haifa Port the port it needs to be and to increase trade between Israel and India,” he said.
Gautam Adani had recently flown to Israel and attended a ceremony at the Haifa port which was recently acquired by the conglomerate.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Remarks against PM: On SC order, Delhi court grants interim bail to Congress leader Pawan Khera
The apex court issued notices to the states of Assam and Utt...
Will decide on Budget session only after legal advice on CM Mann’s ‘derogatory’ tweets, letter: Punjab Governor
Punjab Cabinet recommended that the Budget session be held f...
AAP's Bathinda Rural MLA Amit Rattan sent in 4-day police remand
Was arrested from near Karnal in Haryana today morning in a ...
Bhagwant Mann promises ease-of-doing business at Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit
Investment Promotion Minister Anmol Gagan Mann says they wil...
China wants to 'speed up' lingering stand-offs on Ladakh boundary
The move that could herald forward movement on the Indo-Chin...