PFC pays Rs887-cr interim dividend to govt for FY22

PFC pays Rs887-cr interim dividend to govt for FY22

Drishti Eye Hospital, Panchkula, recently held glaucoma awareness walk.

PFC has paid Rs 887 crore to government as the third interim dividend for 2021-22. Earlier, it had paid Rs 333 crore and Rs 370 crore as the first and second interim dividend, respectively.

BHEL units bag eight National Safety Awards

BHEL has won eight ‘National Safety Awards’ for achievements in terms of the longest accident-free period and lowest accident frequency rate at its works. The awards were received by Ms Renuka Gera, Director (IS&P), from Union minister Bhupender Yadav recently.

Drishti Eye Hospital holds glaucoma awareness walk

Drishti Eye Hospital, Panchkula, recently held glaucoma awareness walk. Dr Ashok Gupta, Director, laid emphasis on early diagnosis to prevent irreversible blindness.

Toyota opens bookings for ‘Cool New Glanza’

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has opened bookings for the Cool New Toyota Glanza. The most affordable Toyota in India, it has dynamic looks targeting stylish and sporty design.

Sahara: Rs24K cr with SEBI for repayment to investors

Sahara India Pariwar has submitted in the Patna High Court that over Rs 24,000 crore had been lying with SEBI for making repayment to the investors of Sahara Group Companies. However, the SEBI has made repayment of only about Rs128 crore in the past nine years.

Admission Overseas holds education fair at Amritsar

A mega education fair was held in Amritsar recently under the aegis of Admission Overseas. Over 50 institutions from Canada, Australia, the UK and the US participated.

Stone of Hampton Narayana Superspeciality Hospital laid

The foundation stone of Hampton Narayana Superspeciality Hospital was laid at Hampton Court Business Park, Chandigarh Road, Ludhiana, recently. It was laid by Dr Devi Prasad Shetty via remote from Bangalore.

Schneider Electric opens mfg facility at Dera Bassi

Schneider Electric has inaugurated a state-of-the-art facility of its partner, NG Energy Solutions LLP at Dera Bassi. It was inaugurated by Luc Remont, EVP, International Operations.

HDFC Bank wins accolades at Euromoney Survey 2022

HDFC Bank has been recognised for excellence in India in the Euromoney Private Banking and Wealth Management Survey 2022. It was adjudged as having the best private banking services in the net-worth-specific services category for /super affluent clients.

Powergrid celebrates 51st National Safety Week

Powergrid (Northern Region-I) celebrated the 51st National Safety Week from March 4 to 10 at its regional headquarters. AK Mishra, Executive Director, administered safety pledge to staff.

Buy JioPhone Next now at over 5,500 stores in Punjab

JioPhone Next is now available at over 5,500 retail mobile stores across Punjab, along with all Jio Stores, Jio Points, Reliance Digital stores, and Jio Centres across the state.

Greenpanel unveils range of pre-laminated MDF

Greenpanel has launched a new range of pre-laminated medium density fibreboard (MDF) along with its premium product Club Grade in Punjab. It is resistant to moisture, abrasion, cracks and stains.

Spinny rolls out ‘Khushiyon Ki Long Drive’ campaign

Used car platform Spinny has launched marketing campaign with the promise of ‘Khushiyon Ki Long Drive’. The ads feature Sachin Tendulkar and PV Sindhu.

Castrol launches range of Magnatec engine oils

Castrol has launched BS-VI-ready Magnatec range of engine oils. It features India's first 0W-16 engine oil for retail aftermarkets and the all-new Castrol Magnatec SUV that provides SUVs with protection from heavy-load wear.

Kidney Care Centre honours woman donor

Kidney Care Centre, Panchkula, has felicitated a young woman kidney donor. Dr Ajay Goyal, Director, Kidney Care Centre, said after eight months of kidney donation to his husband, the woman conceived and delivered a healthy baby.

Axis MF launches ‘Axis NIFTY Midcap 50 Index Fund’

Axis Mutual Fund has launched Axis NIFTY Midcap 50 Index Fund. The NFO is open for subscription till March 21.

Russia keeps up attacks in Ukraine as two sides hold talks

Russia keeps up attacks in Ukraine as two sides hold talks

A convoy of 160 civilian cars leaves the encircled port city...

No indication that firing of missile from India into Pakistan anything other than accident: US

No indication that firing of missile from India into Pakistan anything other than accident: US

India on Friday said it accidentally fired a missile two day...

Covid-hit tourism shed 2.15 cr jobs

Covid-hit tourism shed 2.15 cr jobs

Govt says working on promotion of domestic tourism | Vax dri...

India logs 2,568 new Covid infections, 97 more deaths

India logs 2,568 new Covid infections, 97 more deaths

Covid recovery rate improves to 98.72 per cent

Voting for Rajya Sabha seat in Himachal on March 31

Voting for Rajya Sabha seat in Himachal on March 31

The candidates can file nominations to the Returning Officer...

Cities

Now, AAP’s ‘intentions’ under scanner

Now, AAP’s ‘intentions’ under scanner

Amritsar district’s 2 AAP leaders likely to get Cabinet berth

World Consumer Rights Day today: Gullible buyers beware!

Hockey: Amritsar district girl Manpreet Kaur to lead state’s junior team for nationals

Robbers target finance firm branch in Amritsar, decamp with Rs 1.11 lakh

Halted due to Covid, Shatabdi yet to resume service from Bathinda

Halted due to Covid, Shatabdi yet to resume service from Bathinda

Experts: Off-season management of pest-infested crop must

More Bathinda, Mansa voters opted for NOTA

Bathinda thermal plant employees ‘punish’ SAD, Congress over closure

Punjab Assembly: 12 doctors make it to House

Stray dogs: As Chandigarh MC ‘fails’, Sector 10 residents take over

Stray dogs: As Chandigarh MC 'fails', Sector 10 residents take over

Chandigarh blackout: Committee submits report on power outage at two hospitals

Chandigarh: Single-use plastic costs 8 traders dear

Mohali: Cops grill 2 over firing outside microbrewery

Major embarrassment for Panchkula police

Supreme Court gives one-time age relief for Delhi judicial exams

Supreme Court gives one-time age relief for Delhi judicial exams

Will ensure Ukraine returnees complete MBBS, government tells Lok Sabha

Unattended bag in Delhi-bound train triggers panic, no explosives found

5 men loot Rs 1 crore at gunpoint in Delhi's Chandni Chowk, nabbed after donating Rs 1 lakh at temple

Supreme Court gives one-time age relaxation for DJSE and DHJSE

International kabaddi player shot

International kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambian shot in Nakodar village

Kapurthala: Ending dharna, AAP's Rana finally takes out roadshow

Social media abuzz with fake list of AAP Cabinet

Nawanshahr: Over 1K votes polled to dead candidate!

Now, cow remains found in Adampur

AAP MLA Parashar conducts surprise check at Civil Hospital

AAP MLA Parashar conducts surprise check at Civil Hospital

STF arrests drug peddler with 900 gm of heroin

I-T raid on Omaxe group in city

Two test positive for Covid in district

Three held with stolen motorcycles

Samana AAP MLA seeks dope test of police officials

Samana AAP MLA seeks dope test of police officials

Dashmesh Nagar residents concerned over mobile tower

Patiala: Act against Punjabi University staff involved in scams, demand students

Be punctual, redress grievances, DCs told

Patiala: Officers told to be punctual