PFC pays Rs887-cr interim dividend to govt for FY22

PFC has paid Rs 887 crore to government as the third interim dividend for 2021-22. Earlier, it had paid Rs 333 crore and Rs 370 crore as the first and second interim dividend, respectively.
BHEL units bag eight National Safety Awards
BHEL has won eight ‘National Safety Awards’ for achievements in terms of the longest accident-free period and lowest accident frequency rate at its works. The awards were received by Ms Renuka Gera, Director (IS&P), from Union minister Bhupender Yadav recently.
Drishti Eye Hospital holds glaucoma awareness walk
Drishti Eye Hospital, Panchkula, recently held glaucoma awareness walk. Dr Ashok Gupta, Director, laid emphasis on early diagnosis to prevent irreversible blindness.
Toyota opens bookings for ‘Cool New Glanza’
Toyota Kirloskar Motor has opened bookings for the Cool New Toyota Glanza. The most affordable Toyota in India, it has dynamic looks targeting stylish and sporty design.
Sahara: Rs24K cr with SEBI for repayment to investors
Sahara India Pariwar has submitted in the Patna High Court that over Rs 24,000 crore had been lying with SEBI for making repayment to the investors of Sahara Group Companies. However, the SEBI has made repayment of only about Rs128 crore in the past nine years.
Admission Overseas holds education fair at Amritsar
A mega education fair was held in Amritsar recently under the aegis of Admission Overseas. Over 50 institutions from Canada, Australia, the UK and the US participated.
Stone of Hampton Narayana Superspeciality Hospital laid
The foundation stone of Hampton Narayana Superspeciality Hospital was laid at Hampton Court Business Park, Chandigarh Road, Ludhiana, recently. It was laid by Dr Devi Prasad Shetty via remote from Bangalore.
Schneider Electric opens mfg facility at Dera Bassi
Schneider Electric has inaugurated a state-of-the-art facility of its partner, NG Energy Solutions LLP at Dera Bassi. It was inaugurated by Luc Remont, EVP, International Operations.
HDFC Bank wins accolades at Euromoney Survey 2022
HDFC Bank has been recognised for excellence in India in the Euromoney Private Banking and Wealth Management Survey 2022. It was adjudged as having the best private banking services in the net-worth-specific services category for /super affluent clients.
Powergrid celebrates 51st National Safety Week
Powergrid (Northern Region-I) celebrated the 51st National Safety Week from March 4 to 10 at its regional headquarters. AK Mishra, Executive Director, administered safety pledge to staff.
Buy JioPhone Next now at over 5,500 stores in Punjab
JioPhone Next is now available at over 5,500 retail mobile stores across Punjab, along with all Jio Stores, Jio Points, Reliance Digital stores, and Jio Centres across the state.
Greenpanel unveils range of pre-laminated MDF
Greenpanel has launched a new range of pre-laminated medium density fibreboard (MDF) along with its premium product Club Grade in Punjab. It is resistant to moisture, abrasion, cracks and stains.
Spinny rolls out ‘Khushiyon Ki Long Drive’ campaign
Used car platform Spinny has launched marketing campaign with the promise of ‘Khushiyon Ki Long Drive’. The ads feature Sachin Tendulkar and PV Sindhu.
Castrol launches range of Magnatec engine oils
Castrol has launched BS-VI-ready Magnatec range of engine oils. It features India's first 0W-16 engine oil for retail aftermarkets and the all-new Castrol Magnatec SUV that provides SUVs with protection from heavy-load wear.
Kidney Care Centre honours woman donor
Kidney Care Centre, Panchkula, has felicitated a young woman kidney donor. Dr Ajay Goyal, Director, Kidney Care Centre, said after eight months of kidney donation to his husband, the woman conceived and delivered a healthy baby.
Axis MF launches ‘Axis NIFTY Midcap 50 Index Fund’
Axis Mutual Fund has launched Axis NIFTY Midcap 50 Index Fund. The NFO is open for subscription till March 21.
