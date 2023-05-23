Powergrid nets Rs 4,320 cr in Q4

Powergrid has announced a profit after tax of Rs 4,320 crore for Q4FY23 on a consolidated basis, up 4% over Q4FY22. The total income rose by 13% to Rs 12,557 crore compared to Rs 11,068 crore for Q4FY22.

Malabar bags TRQ licence

Malabar Gold and Diamonds has become the first jewellery group in India to obtain a TRQ (Tariff Rate Quota) licence from the DGFT to import gold through India International Bullion Exchange.

LG Best Shop in Sirhind

LG Electronics has opened the exciting Best Shop in Sirhind. Designed to meet the current demands of the retail environment in the country, the shop was inaugurated by Hong Ju Jeon, MD along with senior officers.

Fincare small bank in Shimla

Fincare Small Finance Bank has opened its first branch in Shimla. Rajeev Yadav, MD & CEO, said, "We are thrilled to launch our first branch in Shimla, which is an important milestone for us."

HDFC Bank’s ‘car loan mela’

HDFC Bank has launched a mega 'car loan mela' across North India. Over 300 bank branches in Haryana, Himachal and Chandigarh will host the massive loan drive in partnership with leading automobile brands.

Silver Fern Education Consultants

Silver Fern Education Consultants recently undertook a visit to the senior citizen home in Sector 15 Chandigarh. YPS, Gurukul Global School, Doon International School and Sacred Heart Sr. Sec. School also participated.

Yokohama unveils Agri Tyre

Yokohama Off-Highway Tyres has launched AGRI STAR II R-I, a technologically advanced agricultural tyre in India. It comes with a unique ‘Stratified Layer Technology’, which is designed to meet the growing needs of tractor owners.

World Hypertension Day

New Ruby Hospital, Jalandhar, recently organised a lecture on World Hypertension Day. It was delivered by cardiologist Dr Manbir Singh. Dr SPS Grover, Director, chaired the session along with Dr HS Pal and Dr Raj Kumar.

Vasa Denticity launches IPO

Vasa Denticity Ltd has launched an IPO with an issue size of Rs 54.07 crore. It comes with a price band of Rs 121 to Rs 128 per share at a face value of Rs 10 per share and the issue closes on May 25.

Summer camp at Hop up

Hop up, Zirakpur, will organise a summer camp from May 25 till June end to boost sporting skills among children. Various competitions will be held daily and winners will be rewarded.

Gold bar challenge

MMTC-PAMP, India's only London Bullion Market Association Good Delivery gold & silver refinery, recently hosted the exciting Gold Bar Challenge at their exclusive store i.e. purity verification centre in Ludhiana.

ICICI Pru maturity fund

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance has launched constant maturity fund that will enable customers to lock-in their investments at current high interest rates, build long-term wealth and achieve financial goals.

‘Charge my Audi’ offer

Audi has introduced 'Charge my Audi' on the myAudiConnect app - a one stop solution that gives Audi e-tron customers access to multiple electric vehicle charging partners, all on one app.

Blue Star range of ACs

Blue Star has launched a new range of ACs, including a ‘best-in-class affordable’ and 'flagship premium' range in nearly 75 models to cater to every consumer segment.