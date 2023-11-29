Second quarter GDP numbers likely to be good: Economic Affairs Secretary

New Delhi, November 29
Indian economy is showing momentum and the growth rate in the second quarter (July-September) is likely to be good, Economic Affairs Secretary Ajay Seth said on Wednesday.
The GDP numbers for the second quarter are scheduled to be released on Thursday. The economy grew at 7.8 per cent in the first quarter (April-June) of the current financial year.
“Indian economy showed good momentum in the second quarter. The second quarter numbers should be good”, Seth told reporters on the sidelines of a national workshop on ‘Leveraging private finance for urban infrastructure developments—Learnings from G20 Infrastructure Working Group’.
He further said that the fiscal deficit target of 5.9 per cent for the current financial year was feasible despite additional outgo towards food subsidy.
“We are confident of meeting fiscal deficit target this year despite the government raising food subsidy for the next five years,” Seth said.
The Budget 2023-24 proposes to bring down the fiscal deficit to 5.9 per cent of the GDP from 6.4 per cent in the previous financial year.
The government proposes to further bring down the fiscal deficit to less than 4.5 per cent of the GDP by 2025-26.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
SC upholds Centre's decision to extend tenure of Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar by 6 months
Naresh Kumar who is due to retire on November 30
Cabinet approves extension of free food grains scheme for 5 years
Also clears Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiya...
Manipur’s oldest militant group UNLF signs peace pact with govt, Amit Shah says ‘historic milestone’
Peace agreement with UNLF by Centre and Manipur government m...
India to probe US concerns linking it to 'foiled murder plot' of Sikh extremist Gurpatwant Pannun
External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi says I...
AIIMS seats not for sale, says High Court; rejects plea for recovery of Rs 30 lakh paid to secure admission
Justice Jasmeet Singh observes that woman herself “perpetuat...