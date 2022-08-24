Sensex, Nifty snap 2-day fall

Mumbai, August 23
Benchmark BSE Sensex and Nifty snapped their two-day losing streak to close nearly half a per cent higher in a volatile session on Tuesday following gains in banking, metal and auto stocks.
The 30-share BSE Sensex rebounded more than 1,000 points from the day's low before settling at 59,031.30, showing net gains of 257.43 points or 0.44%. As many as 21 of Sensex shares closed in the green while nine declined. The broader NSE Nifty rose by 86.80 points or 0.50% to settle at 17,577.50 as 42 of its constituents advanced.
The key indices opened lower due to losses in IT and FMCG shares.
