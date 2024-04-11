Sensex settles above 75,000 for first time

PTI

New Delhi, April 10

Investors’ wealth climbed Rs 2.27 lakh crore on Wednesday as the benchmark Sensex closed above the 75,000 mark for the first time.

The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex climbed 354.45 points or 0.47 per cent to settle at 75,038.15. During the day, it advanced 421.44 points or 0.56 per cent to 75,105.14. In the previous trade on Tuesday, the benchmark hit its all-time intra-day peak of 75,124.28.

Broader Nifty too scaled a fresh lifetime high on gains in FMCG, energy and metal shares. Broader Nifty of the NSE advanced by 111.05 points to close at a record peak of 22,753.80. Key indices hit intra-day lifetime high levels on Tuesday with Sensex scaling the historic 75,000 mark for the first time but closed in the red following profit booking in index major Reliance Industries.

The market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms climbed Rs 2,27,024.52 crore to reach its all-time high of Rs 4,02,19,353.07 crore ($4.83 trillion). The market valuation of BSE-listed companies has gone past the coveted Rs 400 lakh crore mark for the first time on Monday.

