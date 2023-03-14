3 tippers impounded in Mohali

Mohali, March 13
Three tippers were impounded for alleged illegal mining during a surprise checking by the district Mining Department.
Sub-divisional officer (SDO) Jeevanjot Singh said the tippers had been caught during a surprise checking in the area. When the SDO sought bills from the tipper drivers, they could not produce them and the material was found illegal. The SDO issued a challan to the drivers on the spot and impounded the vehicles.
Regular checks were being conducted to curb illegal mining in the area, he said.
One of the tippers contained about 200 feet of gravel and 800 feet of sand while another vehicle with 800 feet of sand was impounded near Sector 79.
