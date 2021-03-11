34-yr-old man found dead in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 4

A 34-year-old man was found dead in Sector 45 under mysterious circumstances today.

The deceased, identified as Dhanas resident Sabbar, was a plumber working on daily wages. He used to consume drugs, his family members said. The police have not ruled out the possibility of drug overdose as a used syringe was found near the body.

Sabbar had not reached his house since last evening and did not answer the phone calls of his wife, brother and father. The victim’s family came to the Burail police to find out his whereabouts. During search, his body was found in the bushes near the village. The police have initiated an inquest proceeding under Section 174 of the CrPC.