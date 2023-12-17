5 held for robbing cabbie

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, December 16

Cops of the crime branch in Sector 26 have arrested five suspects, including three minors, allegedly involved in the car robbery incident that took place in the Saketri Mansa Devi area on December 11.

While four of them were nabbed yesterday, the fifth suspect, a minor, landed in the police net today.

The adult suspects have been identified as Subhash of Gulariha village in UP’s Unao district and Yuvraj of Mani Majra, Chandigarh. The suspects had booked a ride from a ride-hailing app. The suspects have been remanded to police custody for three days.

