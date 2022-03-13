Admn pays Rs1.7 cr for EWS students above entry class

Tribune News Service

Naina Mishra

Chandigarh, March 12

For the first time, the Chandigarh Education Department has reimbursed Rs1.70 crore to private schools for the education of economically weaker section (EWS) children studying in higher classes as well. Till now, the schools had received reimbursement for only the students of the entry-level class only.

Unaided schools have been contending for a long time that an EWS child gets free education till Class VIII and these must also be reimbursed under the Right to Education (RTE) Act for classes attended by the student, i.e. till class VIII.

Besides, private schools have also received Rs70 lakh for the 2018-19 and 2019-20 sessions as well.

In 2019, the department had sanctioned the reimbursement amount for three years (2015-16 to 2017-18) to the unaided schools for admitting EWS students under the RTE Act, 2009. The cumulative reimbursement amount for three years was over Rs99 lakh.

These schools are reimbursed expenditure so incurred by them to the extent of per child expenditure incurred by the state or the actual amount charged from the child, whichever is less. As private schools are required to reserve 15 per cent seats for children belonging to the economically weaker section under the Land Allotment Scheme of the UT, the department gives reimbursement over and above 15 per cent only out of a total of 25 per cent seat reservation as mandated under the RTE.

The new per-child expenditure of Chandigarh for the year 2018-19 is Rs2,353 per month and Rs2,583 per month for 2019-20.

Meanwhile, the department is yet to decide the per child cost for the 2020-21 and 2021-22 session.