Ambala police nab two with over Rs 2-cr heroin

Ambala, April 15

The CIA-1 unit of the Ambala police arrested two men with 400 gm of heroin. The market value of the recovered drugs is about Rs 2.15 crore.

The suspects were identified as Rajnish, a resident of Babyal village in Ambala, and Amarjeet Singh, a resident of Delhi. Along with heroin, about Rs 2.90 lakh in cash and two cars have also been recovered from their possession.

Ambala SP Jashandeep Singh Randhawa said, “Following a tip-off, the CIA-1 unit set up a checkpoint and arrested Rajnish on April 12. Cops recovered 400 gm heroin and a car from him.”

A case was registered at the Mahesh Nagar police station. The suspect was produced in a court, which sent him to five-day police remand.

During the remand, Rajnish disclosed that he had procured the heroin from Amarjeet Singh. The latter was arrested from Sonepat on April 14. Amarjeet was produced in a court, which sent him to one-day police remand.

“Rajnish was active in the illegal drug business for quite a long time and had amassed huge money. We will conduct a detailed financial investigation and take appropriate action. He is already facing two cases, including one under the Arms Act,” the SP said.

