Battered by monsoon rain, Chandigarh cycle tracks lose traction

Dushyant Singh Pundir
Chandigarh, October 3
Bearing the brunt of monsoon rain, several stretches of cycle tracks are crying for attention. Potholes and uneven surface have forced cyclists to risk their lives and ride on the main road rather than the dedicated cycle tracks. At some places, the entire stretch has been damaged.
Rs 3 crore to be spent on repair, recarpeting, lighting
200 km of tracks in Chandigarh
Rs 22 cr cost to lay tracks
A cycle enthusiast says there is a striking contrast between the upkeep of tracks in northern and southern sectors. In northern sectors, number of cyclists are fewer, but the tracks are in good condition, whereas in the southern ones, tracks are in poor shape while the number of users is way higher, he says.
Flooded with complaints of poor condition and maintenance, the UT Administration has now decided to spend nearly Rs 3 crore on upgrade of most of the tracks in the city.
An official of the Engineering Department says the work will include repair and recarpeting, besides installation of streetlights and roads signage. Major work will be carried out on cycle tracks at Shanti Path, Paschim Marg, Vidya Path, Udyan Path, Jan Marg, Sarovar Path, Sukhna Path and Chandi Path. It will take nearly two months to complete the work, says the official. The department will spend Rs 2.73 crore on upgrading tracks.
Recently, repair work was taken up on cycle tracks at junction Nos. 1 to 7, 7 to 17, 17 to 24, 24 to 31, 31 to 46, 2 to 8, 8 to 18, 18 to 25, 25 to 32, 30 to 45, 23 to 24, 23 to Chitkara School, 23 to 30, 30 to 31, Satsang Bhawan to Maloya and Junction No. 17 to Mullanpur Chowk, he says.
Streetlights will be installed at Dakshin Marg, Udhyog Path, Shanti Path, Madhya Marg and Sector 27 at a cost of nearly Rs 24 lakh.
For improving the safety and convenience of cyclists, signboards on cycle tracks will be installed on Jan Marg, Dakshin Marg and Uttar Marg at a cost of Rs 6.12 lakh.
The city has over 200 km of cycle tracks, which were constructed at a cost of more than Rs 22 crore.
Where money will go
Rs 2.73 cr on repair, recarpeting
Rs 24L on installing streetlights
Rs 6.12L on putting up signages
Facilities on track
Streetlights:
Dakshin Marg, Udhyog Path, Shanti Path, Madhya Marg, Sec 27
Signboards: Jan Marg, Dakshin Marg and Uttar Marg
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Appropriate measures put in place to deal with Chinese activities along LAC: IAF chief
Addressing a press conference ahead of the Air Force Day on ...
Pakistani drone spotted over Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur
The flying object makes 5 forays into the Indian territory t...
4 Punjabis, including 8-month-old girl, kidnapped in California; police release video
Merced County Sheriff's Office says Jasdeep Singh, Jasleen K...
Ankita Bhandari had cried 'help me, help me'; who was the 'VIP' she was 'forced' to offer 'special services' to at Rishikesh resort?
Former BJP leader’s son resort had a 'presidential suite' fo...