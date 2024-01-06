Book chronicles former MP Tarlochan Singh’s life journey

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 5

A book titled ‘S Tarlochan Singh: A Historic Journey’ was launched during a function at Mahatma Gandhi State Institute of Public Administration in Sector 26 here today.

The book, penned by Dr Prabhleen Singh, president of Young Progressive Sikh Forum, aims to chronicle the remarkable milestones and challenges overcome by Tarlochan Singh, who is renowned as the “Encyclopaedia of Sikhism”.

Som Parkash, Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, graced the occasion as a special guest.

The event not only honoured the Padma Bhushan recipient’s significant contributions, but also marked a step by the forum towards highlighting positive roles in the development of the Sikh community. The launch served as a historic gathering, honouring a distinguished individual who has left an indelible mark on the fabric of Sikhism and Indian society.

Through research and personal accounts, the book captures the essence of Tarlochan Singh’s remarkable journey, shedding light on the motivations that propelled him forward.

Highlighting his numerous accomplishments, including being a Rajya Sabha member and Chairman of the National Commission for Minorities (with Union Cabinet Minister status), the book portrayed Tarlochan Singh as a multifaceted personality dedicated to the betterment of society.

Dr Prabhleen Singh, known for his prior works applauded by the global Sikh community, brings forth a compelling narrative in the book, likely to be an insightful exploration of Sikhism.

