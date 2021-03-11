Caught stealing cigarette packets, Panchkula SI gets earful from shopkeeper

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, August 16

An SI with the Chandigarh Police was caught stealing two cigarette packets from a shop in Sector 17, Panchkula, on Tuesday.

The incident came to light after a video went viral in the social media. According to information, the SI is posted at the Mauli Jagran police station. However, the shopkeeper has not lodged a complaint with the police.

The incident was captured on the CCTV camera installed in the shop after which the shopkeeper gave the cop a dressing-down. In the CCTV footage, the policeman is seen checking out goods inside the shop before picking up two cigarette packets from the counter and slipping these into his pocket as the shop owner goes out briefly.

The shopkeeper learns about the theft after examining the CCTV footage and confronts the cop. The shopkeeper tells the cop he had left 10 packets of cigarettes at the counter and two were missing. At this, the cop offers to pay for the cigarettes, but the shopkeeper says he doesn’t want money. The shopkeeper adds shoplifting doesn’t behove a cop, as urchins indulge in such acts.

