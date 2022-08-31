Awareness workshop conducted at Chandigarh jail

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 30

An awareness workshop on sexual harassment of women at workplace was today organised at the Model Jail by the Institute of Correctional Administration, Sector 26, Chandigarh.

Dr Palika Arora, Joint IG (Prisons)-cum-Superintendent of Jail, was the chief guest at the valedictory session.

During the workshop, the prison staff were made aware of various stereotypes and what behaviour constituted sexual harassment such as blocking way, touching and gestures against women at workplace. They were also made aware of the rights and safety of the women visitors and inmates as well. As many as 68 staff members attended the workshop.

The Superintendent (Jail) distributed certificates to the participants. Dr Upneet Lalli, Head Co-ordinator, Institute of Correctional Administration; Dr Deipa Singh, an advocate of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, and other officials were also present. The aim of the event was to sensitise the women employees to their rights at workplace.