Chandigarh: One arrested for snatching

Chandigarh: The police have arrested a resident of Dhakoli, Sahil Yadav (26), for snatching the phone of a city resident near Sector 22. The complainant alleged that two scooter riders snatched his mobile phone near the Croma store, Sector 22. A case under Sections 379-A, 411 and 34 of the IPC has been registered at the Sector-17 police station. TNS
Man assaulted at District Courts
Chandigarh: A resident of Ram Darbar, Vishal Singh (23), has alleged that Shiv Charan, alias Sibbi; Sunil, alias Nathi; and seven others beat him up and issued threats at the District Courts, Sector 43, here on Wednesday. A case under Sections 341, 323 and 334 of the IPC has been registered at the Sector 36 police station. TNS
Theft reported at Sec 42 house
Chandigarh: Navjot Singh Bhatti of Sector 42 reported that wiring, sanitary fittings and a manhole cover were stolen from his house which had been vacant for the past one year. A case under Section 380 of the IPC has been registered at the Sector 36 police station. TNS
Boxing team for National Games
Chandigarh: The Chandigarh Amateur Boxing Association has selected local boxing contingent for the National Games to be held in Goa from November 1. The squad includes Sahil (80kg), Rohit Bawa (92kg) and Sawan Gill (+92kg) in the men section and Aarti Mehra (57kg) Renu (60kg) and Mannu Nimawat (62kg) in the women section along with coach Bhagwant Singh. TNS
Skating meet from tomorrow
Panchkula: The Panchkula District Roller Skating Association will conduct District Roller Skating Championship from October 28 to 29 at IT Park Skating Track, Sector 22. During the championship, skaters will be selected to represent the district in the Haryana State Roller Skating Championship. As per norms, all skaters must register online. TNS
Hockey trials at Sec 42 complex
Chandigarh: Hockey Chandigarh will organise trials to select the senior men's team for the upcoming 13th Hockey India Senior National Championship. The trials will be held on October 27 at 2 pm, at the Sector 42 Sports Complex. According to Hockey Chandigarh general secretary Anil Vohra, players registered with the association will participate in the trials. tns
Sandhya wins 2 silver medals
Chandigarh: Athlete Sandhya, who works as a visa officer, claimed two silver medals in the International XIX Australia Master Games in Adelaide, Australia. She claimed a silver medal each in the 100m and 200m events. She trains under UT Sports Department's athletics coach Zulfkar.
