CITCO starts week-long events to mark 48th anniversary celebrations

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 28

To commemorate 48 years of Chandigarh Industrial and Tourism Development Corporation (CITCO), a plethora of events and activities were planned for week-long celebrations beginning today at its hotels and other units.

To mark the anniversary, CITCO has started a weeklong cake fest. Hotel Mountview Patisserie has prepared a tableau, “Cake on Wheels”, which is decorated in the shape of a cupcake to display bakery products. The tableau was flagged off by Dharam Pal, UT Adviser and CITCO chairman, here today.

Major attractions Customers who will purchase fuel of Rs3,000 will get 30 per cent discount on food in Hotel Mountview, 25 per cent discount on food in Hotel Shivalikview who get fuel refilled of Rs2,000 and 20 per cent discount on food in Hotel Parkview who get fuel refilled for Rs1,000.

CITCO will arrange complimentary “Hop-on, Hop-off” bus rides for one week for children of Snehalaya, Sector 38, and Aashiana, Sector 15.

To create bonhomie among the members of the CITCO family, inter-hotel sports competition at Hotel Mountview is being organised.

The tableau will move around the city and distribute cakes among regular and prominent patrons. The products of in-house bakery “Mountview Patisserie” will be available for sale at special rates at Sukhna Lake in the evening hours.

CITCO will arrange complimentary “Hop-on, Hop-off” bus rides for one week for kids of Snehalaya, Sector 38, and Aashiana, Sector 15. These children will be taken around for a sightseeing tour in the city.

For the promotion of the units, CITCO had invited famous food bloggers of the tricity for food tasting at its restaurants on March 22. The bloggers visited the units of CITCO and explored the hospitality services extended by the corporation. The bloggers’ fraternity is set to share its experience with their followers from today.

CITCO offers minimum 20 per cent flat discount for a week, March 28 to April 3, on food and hotel rooms bookings at all its properties. There will be complimentary cakes for guests, who share and celebrate their birthday on March 28, coinciding with the CITCO Day celebrations.

At CITCO-run seven petrol pumps in the city, gift vouchers for regular customers are being distributed. Customers who will purchase fuel of Rs3,000 will get 30 per cent discount on food in Hotel Mountview, 25 per cent discount on food in Hotel Shivalikview for customers who get the fuel refilled of Rs2,000 and 20 per cent discount on food in Hotel Parkview for customers who get fuel filled for Rs1,000.

CITCO is also organising a “Harley Davidson” road show on the weekend to reach out to more

and more residents of Chandigarh.

To create bonhomie among the members of the CITCO family, inter-hotel sports competition at Hotel Mountview is being organised which includes relay race, sack race, tug of war etc, with participation of employees from all units and hotels.

Cultural events will be held wherein employees will be given an opportunity to showcase their talent. It will be followed by felicitation of employees for various competitions on March 29.

CITCO is introducing modified feedback form in all hotels to garner valuable feedback and experience from esteemed guests. Anyone can reach the Managing Director, CITCO, on an email mdcitco-chd@nic.in. The patrons can also give their feedback/suggestions on different of social media platforms.

#citco