Cong, AAP nominees in secret pact: NK Sharma

Dera Bassi, February 10
SAD-BSP candidate from Dera Bassi Assembly constituency NK Sharma today said the hidden alliance of the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party would bring no development to the residents.
He said the Dera Bassi candidates of the two parties were indulging in mining over the ages and now contesting together for their personal benefits.
Sharma was addressing a gathering after inaugurating his election office at Lalru today.
The two-time MLA alleged that during the lockdown, when SAD workers were extending their support to recover from global pandemic, the duo of Deepinder Singh Dhillon of the Congress and Kuljit Singh Randhawa of AAP were indulging in illegal mining for their selfish interests. “Dhillon has messed up the sense of brotherhood by registering false FIRs in every village, bringing hostility within the community,” he alleged.
