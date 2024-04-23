Congress candidate election tourist: Chandigarh BJP chief

Chandigarh April 22
Attacking INDIA bloc candidate Manish Tewari, city BJP president Jatinder Pal Malhotra today said the Congress leader was an election tourist and voters would give him a return ticket. He was referring to Tewari’s previous constituencies, Anandpur Sahib and Ludhiana.
In a press statement here today, Malhotra said Tewari’s election tour in Chandigarh was till June 1. On June 4, the voters of Chandigarh would issue him a return ticket from the counting centre, so that he could contest the 2029 parliamentary election from his next constituency.
Malhotra said, “Unlike the Congress, be it Sanjay Tandon or any other BJP leader, his focus is on working in the interest of the country. The BJP government has done better work in the last 10 years, so it will only do better in future.”
