Crops on 2K acres damaged in Dera Bassi

Dera Bassi, April 21
Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain yesterday visited rain/hailstorm-affected villages of Dera Bassi and asked the farmers concerned to send the loss reports to the state government for compensation.
The Deputy Commissioner visited Chandiala, Amlala, Baraouli, Karkaour, Bohra, Paragpur, Mehmudpur and Brhampura villages.
The crops of vegetables and fruits, including watermelon, muskmelon and onion, have been affected due to hailstorm and heavy rain.
“The SDMs have been asked to inspect the affected areas within their jurisdiction so that a combined report could be sent to the government for the next course of action,” said Jain.
“The SDMs have been directed to assess the post-rain situation to check the loss in their respective sub-divisions so that a preliminary survey report could be sent to the state government. Loss of horticultural crops on about 2,000 acres has been reported in Dera Bassi and on 200 acres in Mohali.
She also visited the Amlala grain market to review the ongoing procurement. She asked SDM Himanshu Gupta to keep a constant check on procurement operations in the subdivision so that no farmer had to face any difficulty.
