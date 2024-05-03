DC Model School, Panchkula

The school celebrated Labour Day on campus to show respect and regard to the industrious team of workers at the school. A special assembly was organised by the pre-primary classes, where students honoured the school workers with cards and bouquets. The students of Class 9 staged a street play highlighting the significance of respecting all forms of work.
DC Montessori Sr Sec School, P’kula
The school celebrated International Labour’s Day with great aplomb. Students in the kindergarten section prepared handmade cards and presented them to their nannies as a token of love. The senior students participated in a card-making activity and offered the school workers fruit hampers and ‘thank you’ cards.
Ashiana Public School, Chandigarh
A special lunch and entertainment programme was organised for the supporting staff of the school in view of International Labour Day. The programme was organised by the school management and executed by the students.
Gurukul Global School, Panchkula
The school hosted a special programme to acknowledge the invaluable contributions of its support staff. The programme featured captivating dramas, a musical band, mesmerising dances, and heartfelt videos by the students.
Saupin’s School, Panchkula
The school organised a host of activities to mark Labour’s Day. The event featured songs, dance performances, and a short skit performed by the school students for the sub-staff. A host of games, such as musical chair and spoon handling, among others, were organised on the day.
