Deadline for veterinary hospital — March 31, 2023

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 28

While approving the agenda for the construction of a Rs6-crore veterinary hospital, a sick animal facility and an animal birth-control centre, the Municipal Corporation has set March 31, 2023, as the deadline for the completion of the work.

Water tariff, parking fee issues Amid calls to bring down the water tariff and parking rates, Mayor Sarabjit Kaur told the House that she would take a delegation of all councillors to the UT Administrator. “I have already met him in this regard. Now, I will take all councillors for a meeting with the Administrator in this regard,” she said.

MC Chief Engineer NP Sharma told the MC House during a meeting that these centres, along with a “gobar gas plant”, will be ready by March 31, 2023. Last year in August, the MC had set a three-month deadline, but nothing much happened.

“The project has been hanging fire for a long time. We want to know the deadline so that cattle can be shifted from the existing overcrowded gaushalas,” a councillor sought to know.

Blacklist contractors for bad roads: Commissioner

The MC Commissioner on Monday directed Superintending Engineer (Building & Roads) Inderjeet Gulati to take suitable action and blacklist the contractors in case of poor quality road work.

“I have told you earlier as well. And I repeat wherever poor quality road work has been done, the contractors concerned should be blacklisted,” said Mitra.