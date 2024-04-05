Dera Bassi man grows opium in his farm, held

Tribune News Service

Mohali, April 4

The Mohali police have arrested a man with 14.19 kg of opium plants. Police officials said they received a tip-off at Bhankharpur village traffic lights about Harvinder Singh of Pahadi Gate, Dera Bassi, having grown opium in his farm. “We then carried out a raid at the said farm and seized 447 opium plants weighing 14.19 kg,” a police official said. A case has been registered against Harvinder Singh, who has been arrested.

