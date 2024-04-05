Dera Bassi man grows opium in his farm, held

Mohali, April 4
The Mohali police have arrested a man with 14.19 kg of opium plants. Police officials said they received a tip-off at Bhankharpur village traffic lights about Harvinder Singh of Pahadi Gate, Dera Bassi, having grown opium in his farm. “We then carried out a raid at the said farm and seized 447 opium plants weighing 14.19 kg,” a police official said. A case has been registered against Harvinder Singh, who has been arrested.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Hours after Ajit Doval meets Iran official, Pakistani ultras strike near Chabahar port
11 securitymen, 15 militants killed in Jaish al-Adl’s attack...
Thieves stole $30 million in cash: This Los Angeles heist sounds like it came from a thriller novel
The operators of the business did not discover the massive t...
Shubman Gill smashes highest score of IPL, breaks Sunil Narine’s record in 24 hours
Kolkata Knight Riders’s Sunil Narine had cracked a match-win...