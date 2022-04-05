Dera Bassi man loses Rs 2L in job fraud

Tribune News Service

Dera Bassi, April 4

A Dashmesh Colony resident has been booked for duping a person of Rs2 lakh on the pretext of providing a job in the Indian Railways.

The complainant, Teja Ram of Sukhna Colony, said in November 2019, his acquaintance Gurinderjit Singh tricked his son into getting a job in the Railways. He managed to raise money with great difficulty and paid Rs2 lakh to the suspect. However, he neither refunded the money nor offered the job. —