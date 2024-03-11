Punjab, Haryana farmers’ stir hits train schedule

Tribune News Services

Chandigarh, March 10

In response to a call given by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, a four-hour “rail roko” protest was held at nearly 60 locations across Punjab and Haryana. The demonstration, which began at 12 noon, was aimed at drawing the Centre’s attention to various demands put forth by the non-political agricultural groups.

As a consequence of the protest, significant disruptions were reported in train services, affecting the schedules of several trains traversing through the region.

Chandigarh-New Delhi Shatabdi, which departs from Chandigarh at usual time of 12.05 pm, was rescheduled from Chandigarh at 3.35 pm due to protest. The Dibrugarh Express bound for Chandigarh faced a delay of five hours, which was attributed to a diversion at the Baruni station.

The Lucknow (NE)-Chandigarh train reached here 2 hours and 48 minutes behind schedule, indicating the widespread impact of the ongoing protest by farmers.