Railway track blocked in Abohar

Abohar, March 10
BKU Khosa activists on Sunday blocked the railway track at Abohar station beginning 12 noon on the rail roko call given by Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) resulting in inconvenience to hundreds of passengers who were to board the trains emanating from Bathinda and Sriganganagar.
Gunwant Singh, state secretary of BKU Khosa, who led the protest at Abohar station, said that the corporate-friendly policies of the Central Government are bent on destroying the farmers. In protest against which a dharna is being organised at Shambhu for the last 17 days. But the government is not paying any attention towards their demands despite the deaths of some farmers.
Gunwant Singh said that a large number of farmers from Punjab will reach Delhi to participate in the Kisan Mahapanchayat to be held at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi on March 14, the outline of a big struggle against the government will be prepared.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi inaugurates, lays foundation stones for 114 National Highway projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Minister of R...
Furnish electoral bonds’ details to Election Commission by March 12, Supreme Court tells SBI
A 5-judge Constitution Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud dismi...
Central Government likely to notify CAA rules today
Citizenship (Amendment) Act was passed in December 2019
Congress leader moves Supreme Court seeking to restrain Centre from appointing new ECs
Two vacancies of election commissioners have arisen followin...
We need your votes; those claiming they will get 370 seats don’t need your votes, says Arvind Kejriwal in Punjab’s Mohali
Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal launch the party campaign ...