Railway track blocked in Abohar

Our Correspondent

Abohar, March 10

BKU Khosa activists on Sunday blocked the railway track at Abohar station beginning 12 noon on the rail roko call given by Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) resulting in inconvenience to hundreds of passengers who were to board the trains emanating from Bathinda and Sriganganagar.

Gunwant Singh, state secretary of BKU Khosa, who led the protest at Abohar station, said that the corporate-friendly policies of the Central Government are bent on destroying the farmers. In protest against which a dharna is being organised at Shambhu for the last 17 days. But the government is not paying any attention towards their demands despite the deaths of some farmers.

Gunwant Singh said that a large number of farmers from Punjab will reach Delhi to participate in the Kisan Mahapanchayat to be held at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi on March 14, the outline of a big struggle against the government will be prepared.

