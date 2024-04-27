Kamal Kishor Yadav assumes charge as Punjabi University Vice Chancellor

Tribune News Service

Patiala, April 26

Kamal Kishor Yadav, Principal Secretary, Higher Education, today assumed charge as Vice Chancellor of Punjabi University.

Yadav is an IAS officer of the 2003 batch and has held various key positions in the Punjab Government. He has taken over the reins from Prof Arvind, whose three-year term as Vice Chancellor of the university concluded on April 25.

The VC held discussions with representatives of the Punjabi University Teachers Association and non-teaching staff unions.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Punjabi University Patiala