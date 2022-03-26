Golf contest for amateurs organised

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 25

Mantegvir Singh (292.1 yards) emerged the winner in the above 22 years category (men) of the Long Golf Ball Drive Competition held at the CGA Golf Range here. In the above 15 years category (girls), Maher Nijjar (207.4 yards) emerged the winner.

The Chandigarh Golf Association (CGA) organised the contest for amateurs. In the below 15 years category (boys) the winner was Aarya Sharma (281 yards) and runner-up Ajay Kumar (272 yards); in the below 15 years category (girls) the winner was Bhavya Mann (218 yards) and the runner-up Rajeeta (218 yards). —