Haryana Governor opens police band contest n Panchkula

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 28

The 23rd All-India Police Band Competition began at the Indo-Tibetan Border (ITBP) Police Force’s Basic Training Centre in Bhanu in Panchkula near here today. Over 1,500 personnel from central and state police organisations are participating in the event.

Inaugurating the competition, Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya said the ITBP had a glorious history associated with the internal and external security of the country and ITBP personnel had sacrificed their lives to protect the borders whenever called upon.

He said the ITBP had always worked at the forefront in matters of security of the country as well as in natural calamities, counter-terrorism and anti-Naxal operations, besides facing all kinds of challenges abroad.

As many as 23 teams from 14 states, three union territories and six Central Armed Police Forces, including ITBP, Border Security Force, Central Reserve Police Force, Shashtra Seema Bal, Railway Protection Force and Assam Rifles, are participating in the contest, Inspector General Ishwar Singh Duhan said.

The participants include 114 women musicians. This is for the first time that women are participating in this competition, organised under the aegis of the All-India Police Sports Control Board. The events include pipe band, brass band, bugle calls and orchestra.