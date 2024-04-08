Illegal mining: Bid to hit SDM’s car, attempt-to-murder case registered

Tribune News Service

Ambala, April 7

A case of attempt to murder and other relevant Sections of the IPC has been registered for an alleged attempt to hit the car in which the Naraingarh SDM was going to check illegal mining with his staff.

On the night of March 27, Naraingarh SDM Yash Jaluka had left his residence to check illegal mining with his staff when an SUV started following them.

In his complaint to the police, Constable Jasbir Singh stated that on March 28 around 1 am, the SDM and staff left his residence to check illegal mining in a private vehicle.

He said, “Near Toka village’s gurdwara bridge, attempts were made to stop the SUV, but the suspect made a sharp cut, tried to hit the car and sped away. We tried to chase the car but the suspect made another bid to hit the car and fled.”

A case has been registered under Sections 186, 278, 307 and 353 of the Indian Penal Code.

Naraingarh SHO Rampal Singh said the suspect driver had been identified on the basis of the vehicle number. He and any other suspect involved in the case would be arrested soon.

