Mallakhamb still needs lot of attention: Himani

Jaw-dropping moves of mallakhamb performers and the presence of Arjuna Award recipient Himani Purb was enough to light up the mallakhamb field at the Khelo India Youth Games.

The first Indian woman to receive Arjuna Award (2021) for achievements in mallakhamb, Himani didn’t know she would become an icon for many young players. “It’s a great initiative to include mallakhamb in KIYG. At present, it is mostly played in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh but I wish to see it becoming a popular sport across the nation,” said Himani. She added, “The sport will be popular among youngsters, once it gets recognition at the school level. The government should also work on providing a secure future to mallakhamb players by the means of jobs and scholarships.” While sharing her 20 years of experience, she added: “I started the sport after watching my elder sister. It was not so popular at that time.”— A correspondent