Man arrested for thrashing wife in Panchkula

Panchkula, April 16
The police have arrested a man for attacking his wife. A video of the incident had gone viral.
Following a complaint by the woman, the police arrested her husband yesterday. The suspect was produced before a local court and sent to judicial remand for 14 days.
The complainant said her husband attacked her with a baseball bat while she was sitting in a car and talking to an acquaintance near Herbal Park at Sector 26 in Panchkula. He was accompanied by a masked man, she said, adding that they also made an attempt to take away her vehicle.
As people gathered at the site, the man and his accomplice fled the scene.
The police have registered a case under Sections 323, 427 and 506 of the IPC against her husband and two others.
The victim said she had been living separately and a case was pending in a court at Jind.
