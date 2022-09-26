Man booked for duping Fatehgarh Sahib villagers

Fatehgarh Sahib, Sept 25
The district police have booked a man for duping villagers through ponzi scam.
The suspect allegedly lured people into depositing money with him for a certain period, following which they would be supplied goods of their choice, including electronic products, at half the rates.
Lured by the offer, people deposited a huge amount of money with him but when they asked for the goods, the suspect dilly-dallied for some time and finally escaped with the booty.
SSP Ravjot Grewal said Payara Singh, a resident of Naulakha, and Balwinder Singh of Roorkee and others, complained to the police that Harwindar Singh, a resident of Badhauchi Kalan village, started a shop at Roorkee village on the name of Fateh Cycle Enterprises. The SSP said he enticed the people to deposit money and many people deposited money in the hope of getting scooters, cycles, cell phones, ACs and electronic goods. She said after collecting the money, the suspect closed the shop and fled.
The SSP said the complaints were marked to the Fatehgarh Sahib DSP for enquiry and in his report, he confirmed Harwinder Singh had started a shop at Roorkee and had fled with huge sums deposited by villagers. She said after an enquiry report, an FIR was registered against him and the police were conducting raids to nab him.
