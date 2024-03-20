Man held for illegal mining

Tribune News Service

Dera Bassi, March 19

The police have arrested one suspect and seized an earthmoving machine and two tippers for illegal mining in Mukandpur village. A case under the Mining Act was registered at the Dera Bassi police station on March 18 on the basis of a complaint by a junior engineer of the Mining Department.

