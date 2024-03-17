Medical camp for CISF personnel

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 16

To prioritise the well-being of brave troops and their families, Yogesh Prakash Singh, Senior Commandant, CISF unit, Punjab & Haryana Civil Secretariat, in collaboration with Dr Naimish N Mehta, Professor & Head, Department of HPB & Liver Transplantation Surgery, Mahatma Gandhi Medical College & Hospital, Jaipur, today organised a free health check-up camp at Civil Secretariat.

The event aimed at providing comprehensive health screening and medical consultation to ensure the optimal health of the servicemen and their loved ones.

