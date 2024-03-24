Minor among six held in 2 murder bid cases

Tribune News Service

Mohali, March 23

The police have arrested five Mubarikpur residents, apprehended a juvenile, and booked several others in two separate cases of attempt to murder and rioting in the Mubarikpur area of Dera Bassi on March 18.

The arrested suspects have been identified as Harwinder Singh, alias Gopu, Mohit, Manish, Manoj Kumar, and Aadil. Additionally, the police have booked Bobby, Bobby, Sunny, Rohit, Mohit, Billa, Bhangi and a juvenile, among others, on attempted murder charges.

The complainant, Amit, a resident of Mirpur-Mubarikpur, stated that on March 17, around 7.30 pm, he was going on his bike to a tailor when the suspects attacked him with swords and rods, injuring him. He said that the attackers injured him on his shoulders, back and legs.

The police said the victim sustained multiple injuries caused by sharp-edged weapons. After a preliminary investigation, the police arrested the suspects and recovered the weapons used in the crime. Police officials said the juvenile has been apprehended and sent to an observation home in Hoshiarpur, adding that the other suspects were produced in court and sent to judicial custody in Patiala.

In another case, one Bobby complained that Manoj Kumar, Aadil and others attacked him with sharp-edged weapons and rods at night on March 18. Dera Bassi ASP Vaibhav Chaudhary said, “Both the rival gangs were indulging in rioting and asserting dominance in the area for some time.”

Two cases were registered at the Dera Bassi police station under Sections 307, 323, 341, 506, 427, 148, and 149 of the IPC on March 17 and 18.

