Minor boy dies in accident

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 14

An 11-year-old boy died when an e-rickshaw overturned near the Housing Board traffic light point.

The police said a rashly driven e-rickshaw overturned. A boy, who was travelling by the e-rickshaw sustained injuries. He was rushed to the PGI where the doctors declared him dead on arrival. The police have registered a case at Mani Majra.

