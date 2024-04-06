Missing Ambala boy’s body found in suitcase

Tribune News Service

Ambala, April 5

The body of a 13-year-old boy who went missing on April 3 was recovered today from a suitcase kept in a car at Dudhla Mandi in Ambala district.

The victim was identified as Gaurav, a resident of Himmatpura in Ambala Cantonment. He was a student of class 9.

Local residents raised the alarm after a foul smell started emanating from the car. Cops reached the place and recovered the body.

A missing complaint was registered at the Parao police station on Wednesday when the boy had gone missing, said Rajat Gulia, DSP Ambala Cantonment.

In his complaint, Devi Sahai, a Railway employee, had stated that he had four daughters and a son, Gaurav, who went missing on Wednesday evening. The next day, the family members received a ransom letter following which they approached the police.

The police reached the spot where the family members were asked to come with money, but nobody came there to receive the ransom. Meanwhile, the police also examined the CCTV cameras.

The DSP said the police considered the person, who had brought the letter to the family, a suspect and the body was found from the car registered in his name.

“We have added Section 302 of the IPC to the FIR. Our teams are searching for the owner of the car,” said the DSP.

