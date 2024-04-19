Chandigarh: MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra suspends JE, water meter reader

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 18

Municipal Corporation Commissioner Anindita Mitra today suspended Junior Engineer (JE) Praveen Atri and meter reader Rajinder Singh after it was found that a private contractor was illegally extracting underground water in Kajheri and selling it to people.

Besides, the city MC has also submitted a complaint to the Sector 36 police station alleging that Gurmeet Singh of Tiwana Water Tanker made an illegal borewell in Kajheri. He had allegedly constructed a big underground tanker and was selling a water tanker each for Rs 600 in the city, read the complaint.

“It is illegal to extract underground water and make a commercial use of it. A DDR has been filed with the police. It is not possible that this thing was happening in Kajheri and area officials did not know about it. So, two MC officials have been suspended,” said an MC officer.

