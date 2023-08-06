Mohali: Fresh dengue, cholera cases keep dist officials on their toes

Tribune News Service

The district has logged 10 dengue cases in the month so far. Besides, mosquito larvae were found in 308 different spots under a recent container survey. As many as 143 challans have been issued to residents who failed to abide by the Health Department advisory vis-à-vis the cleaning of their premises and draining of stagnant water. It may be recalled that last month alone, the department had found a total of 1,085 spots where mosquitoes were breeding, and 290 challans were issued in that regard, Mohali Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain noted.

The district currently has 38 positive cases of cholera, which has kept Executive Officers (EOs), Block Development and Panchayat Officers (BDPOs) and Water Supply and Sanitation officials on their toes. Four of the patients who have come down with the diarrheal illness are currently undergoing treatment. The officials concerned have been directed to ensure water supply and to rein in water stagnation.

Mohali Civil Surgeon Dr Mahesh Kumar Ahuja today apprised the administration that larvae have been detected in Kharar, Dera Bassi and Zirakpur.

All Sub-Divisional Magistrates (SDMs) have been instructed to promptly initiate proceedings under Section 133 of the CrPC against the developers on whose watch vacant plots have turned into mosquito breeding grounds. Besides, various officials have been tasked with spreading awareness about the methods to check mosquito breeding in rural areas.

In view of the fresh dengue and cholera cases in the district, DC Jain today exhorted Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) and maintenance firms to check water stagnation to keep dengue at bay.

In a meeting that was attended by SDMs, the Civil Surgeon and EOs, among others, the DC expressed concern over the recent recovery of dengue mosquito larvae from rural and urban areas.

The administration has decided to intensify fogging in the wake of the fresh cases.

