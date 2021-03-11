Mohali man loses Rs 1L in cyber fraud

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 19

In another incident of cyber fraud, a Mohali resident was duped of Rs 1 lakh by a fraudster who used the picture of a person known to him on WhatsApp and made him send 10 Amazon e-vouchers.

Complainant Jasdev Singh Sidhu, a resident of Sector 69, Mohali, reported that he received WhatsApp messages from a number, which had the picture of a person known to him. The suspect told him that he was busy in a meeting and could not receive the call. The suspect further asked him to send him e-vouchers.

The victim purchased 10 e-vouchers of Rs 10,000 each using his wife’s debit card and sent it to the fraudster. The victim later found that he had been duped.

The police were informed about the incident, following which a case under Sections 419, 420 and 120-B of the IPC has been registered at the Sector 26 police station and an investigation has been initiated.